The Afterparty: You’ll Be Obsessed With the Stars Joining the Season 2 Cast

This party just keeps getting better!
John Cho and Ken Jeong have joined the cast of Apple TV+'s murder mystery comedy The Afterparty, E! News confirms.
Cho will play a character named Ulysses and Jeong will play a character named Feng. That's about all we know so far, but hey, consider us RSVP'd.
The two actors join an already illustrious list of newbies for season two. The Office star Zach Woods, Weeds star Elizabeth Perkins, Hacks star Poppy Liu and PEN15's Anna Konkle have already accepted invites.
Season one cast members Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Tiffany Haddish will all return for more mystery. Paul Walter Hauser, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu round out the ensemble.
Haddish is back as Det. Danner, who is on the case of another murder, this one at a wedding, according to the streamer. Sam and Zoë will reprise their roles of Aniq and Zoe from season one, which took place at the afterparty of a high school reunion.
The first season boasted a similarly-stacked ensemble featuring Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz and Ilana Glazer.
Not a ton is known about the plot of season two, but seeing as the first season ended with Aniq and Zoe getting married, it stands to reason that the murder might happen at their wedding. Move aside, Det. Danner. We can solve mysteries, too!
We do know that, just like in season one, each episode will focus on a different character's perspective and perception of events, all using various film genres and visual styles.
The Afterparty creator Christopher Miller announced that filming for season two began May 11.
Catch up with season one, which is now streaming on Apple TV+, and make sure your invite to season two doesn't get lost in the mail.