See Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Engagement Party in Miami

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are saying I need you and I've got you to each other.
The couple celebrated their engagement with a lavish dinner and party held at Sexy Fish Miami in Miami, Fla. on May 12, per photos obtained by E! News.
A smitten-looking Nadia, 23, and Marc, 53, arrived to the restaurant with a group of friends ready to raise a glass to their next step, an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News.
But even while enjoying the thrilling night with friends, the couple made time to sneak away for one-on-one moments.
"While at the dinner, they walked outside a couple of times to the restaurant's balcony area," the eyewitness said, noting that the couple were "smiling, laughing, and talking very closely, looking extremely happy."
Back inside, the pair also shared their happy news with the world, with Nadia posting multiple peeks inside the soiree on her Instagram Story including a close-up shot of her stunning diamond ring. She captioned the moment, "Engagement Party!!!"
According to the source, Nadia and Marc appeared "emotional" as they kept the party going until about 1 AM before leaving hand-in-hand with matching smiles.
Marc and the former Miss Universe Paraguay first sparked romance rumors earlier this year when they went to Mexico City together. The pair then made their romance Instagram official in March with a photo holding one another close on a private jet.
Before his engagement to Nadia, Marc was married to actress Shannon De Lima. Prior to that, he walked down the aisle with Jennifer Lopez, who is now engaged to Ben Affleck. Jen and Marc—who officially split in 2014—share 14-years-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz together. Marc's first marriage was to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres Delgado. The two share sons Ryan Muñiz, 18, and Cristian Muñiz, 21.