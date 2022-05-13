Craig Conover Teases a Future Engagement to Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo

Watch : Craig Conover Relives EMBARRASSING Fan Meet & Greet

When it comes to his current relationship, Craig Conover wants to take his time.

The Southern Charm star teased his plans for the future with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo on the May 11 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

The pair first met filming Bravo's Winter House in early 2021 and later announced their relationship in October of that year. And though the two often talk about their future together, Craig revealed on the podcast that they are "not rushing" anything.

As for if (and when) Craig will pop the question to the Summer House star, he can guarantee it will be without TV cameras around.

"I think if you guys ever saw it, the answer would be 'no' from Paige," he shared. "We do a good job of keeping…some of our milestones outside of the camera's reach."

Craig wrapped up talk of an engagement by stating, "You won't see a proposal until we're at least together for a year."