Harry Styles' Golden Moments From His Love On Tour Are Award-Worthy

When your show is the hottest ticket in town, an award may be necessary.

As excitement continues to grow for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards airing May 15 on NBC and Peacock, one category is grabbing the attention of voters. This year, event organizers established an award for Top Tour with nominees including Eagles, Genesis, The Rolling Stones and Green Day's shows with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

But perhaps the musician favored to take home the special trophy is none other than Harry Styles for his Love On Tour.

Before dancing the night away with Shania Twain and Lizzo during his headlining performances at Coachella in April, Harry was traveling the world and performing hits from his solo album Fine Line. Night after night, the 28-year-old would put on more than just a show thanks his candid talks with the audience, unforgettable fashion and impressive surprises.

With his new album, Harry's House, coming out May 20, the singer is preparing to hit the road again in select cities including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. But as fans race for tickets, E! News is taking a look back at some of his best tour moments so far.