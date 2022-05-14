Harry Styles' Golden Moments From His Love On Tour Are Award-Worthy

When your show is the hottest ticket in town, an award may be necessary.
As excitement continues to grow for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards airing May 15 on NBC and Peacock, one category is grabbing the attention of voters. This year, event organizers established an award for Top Tour with nominees including Eagles, Genesis, The Rolling Stones and Green Day's shows with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
But perhaps the musician favored to take home the special trophy is none other than Harry Styles for his Love On Tour.
Before dancing the night away with Shania Twain and Lizzo during his headlining performances at Coachella in April, Harry was traveling the world and performing hits from his solo album Fine Line. Night after night, the 28-year-old would put on more than just a show thanks his candid talks with the audience, unforgettable fashion and impressive surprises.
With his new album, Harry's House, coming out May 20, the singer is preparing to hit the road again in select cities including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. But as fans race for tickets, E! News is taking a look back at some of his best tour moments so far.
Find out why so many fans think the "Best Song Ever" singer created the best tour ever.
All Are Welcome
While performing at New York's Madison Square Garden in October, Harry spotted a fan's sign that read, "I came with my ex for you." What came next was a teachable moment about being cordial with former flames.
"It's very nice that you guys are here together," Harry said during his concert. "It's very mature. It's very nice that you can enjoy an evening out, you know, as friends. Seven months ago, seven months and two weeks ago, there was a time when you thought, 'We like each other a lot.' I don't know where your relationship is at now. It's clearly better than some people. But for tonight, just for tonight, let's take it back all the way."
Spooktacular Nights
Halloween won't stop Harry from putting on a show! During his Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 shows, the former One Direction singer invited fans to dress up in costumes for his "Harryweeen" Fancy Dress Party. Sure enough, Harry didn't disappoint with a variety of costumes over the two-day event. How can we forget his rendition of Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz?! There truly is no place like (Harry's) home!
Baby Surprises
While visiting Nashville, Harry had the honor of helping a couple find out the sex of their baby. According to fan photos shared on Twitter, one mom-to-be had a sign with her that read, "I'm having a baby. Please make it your business," a play on Harry's "Kiwi" lyrics. Someone with her had another sign that read, "And open these gender results." Spoiler: It's a girl!
Olivia Wilde's Support for Harry Styles
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas. When kicking off his tour in September, Harry was fortunate enough to have the support of his girlfriend Olivia Wilde in the audience. "She was so happy and dancing all night!" an eyewitness told E! News. "It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song...and having a good time with the people she was with." The actress was spotted at multiple shows after proving to be a great cheerleader.
A Birthday to Remember
In the middle of his Oct. 21 show in Connecticut, Harry told the crowd that his mom, Anne Twist, was celebrating her birthday. A heartfelt request soon followed that guests happily agreed to follow. "If it's OK with you," the singer asked the crowd, "Would you mind please singing happy birthday to my mother? And I hope that maybe she will hear it…and she will, because I will show her."
Love Is Love
When performing in Wisconsin on Nov. 3, Harry spotted another sign in the audience that read, "My mom is in section 201. Help me come out?" This fan's wish was Harry's command. "There's a lot of people," Harry told the concertgoer. "Do you want to tell her or should I tell her? I can tell her. ‘Lisa, she's gay!'" The audience member later told E! News said it was the "biggest blessing."