2022 Billboard Music Awards: Here’s What Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly and More Will Perform

Hot girl summer is officially kicking off at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The annual award show, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock on May 15, will welcome the biggest names in music for electrifying performances. Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Ed Sheeran, Dan + Shay, Florence + The Machine, Becky G, Travis Scott and more chart-toppers are performing their hits for the crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (and for all of us watching at home).

Plus, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards will crown a Top Artist of the year and winners across numerous categories in R&B, rap, country, Latin, rock and more music genres. The Weeknd heads into the evening with the most nominations of any artist at 15 nods, followed by Doja Cat at 14.

As fans gear up for the star-studded evening, E! News can exclusively reveal which songs every performer will play at the show. Meg and Becky G will make their BBMAs performance debuts, as will Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, "Like to Party" artist Burna Boy, rapper Latto and Grammy-winning R&B duo Silk Sonic.