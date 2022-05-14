Exclusive

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Here’s What Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly and More Will Perform

Megan Thee Stallion, Dan + Shay, MGK, Florence + The Machine and more stars will perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. E! News exclusively reveals what songs they will play on stage.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 14, 2022 12:00 AMTags
MusicAwardsGalleriesExclusivesCelebritiesBillboard Music AwardsNBCU
Hot girl summer is officially kicking off at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The annual award show, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock on May 15, will welcome the biggest names in music for electrifying performances. Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Ed Sheeran, Dan + ShayFlorence + The MachineBecky G, Travis Scott and more chart-toppers are performing their hits for the crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (and for all of us watching at home).

Plus, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards will crown a Top Artist of the year and winners across numerous categories in R&B, rap, country, Latin, rock and more music genres. The Weeknd heads into the evening with the most nominations of any artist at 15 nods, followed by Doja Cat at 14.

As fans gear up for the star-studded evening, E! News can exclusively reveal which songs every performer will play at the show. Meg and Becky G will make their BBMAs performance debuts, as will Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, "Like to Party" artist Burna Boy, rapper Latto and Grammy-winning R&B duo Silk Sonic

Keep reading to get a sneak peek at what's to come on Sunday night, kicking off at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

MRC/NBC
Megan Thee Stallion

The nominee for Top Rap Female Artist will treat fans to two of her newest songs, "Plan B" and "Sweetest Pie," at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

MRC/NBC
Florence + The Machine

The dog days are indeed over, because the indie rock group will perform their 2022 number "My Love."

MRC/NBC
Dan + Shay

Get the tequila flowing, because the Top Country Duo/Group finalist is taking over the Xfinity stage with their 2021 hit "You."

MRC/NBC
Machine Gun Kelly

The Top Rock Artist nominee will play "twin flame."

MRC/NBC
Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will perform their 2021 song "Love's Train." They are nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Song for their smash "Leave The Door Open."

MRC/NBC
Ed Sheeran

The nine-time 2022 BBMA nominee will give a performance of "2step" from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he's in the middle of his world tour.

MRC/NBC
Becky G

Prepare to say "Wow wow" when the superstar sings "Baile Con Mi Ex" and "MAMIII" at the 2022 BBMAs.

MRC/NBC
Elle King and Miranda Lambert

The icons will perform their duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," nominated for Top Rock Song at the 2022 BBMAs.

MRC/NBC
Morgan Wallen

After being banned from last year's ceremony, Morgan will return to play "Wasted on You" and "Don't Think Jesus."

MRC/NBC
Maxwell

Performing "Lady In My Life," the neo soul artist will give us all the feels by delivering a tribute to Michael Jackson's Thriller in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

MRC/NBC
Rauw Alejandro

He will play three songs: "Cúrame," "MUSEO" and "Todo De Ti." Rauw is a finalist in four categories: Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album and Top Latin Song for "Todo De Ti."

MRC/NBC
Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend will step into the spotlight and give his first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy last year, performing the 2021 song "Mafia." Travis is also nominated with HVME for Top Dance/Electronic Song for "Goosebumps."

MRC/NBC
Latto

The Top Rap Female Artist finalist is bringing the "Big Energy" for her performance of the song.

MRC/NBC
Burna Boy

The Nigerian singer is delivering "Last Last" and "Kilometre" for the Las Vegas crowd.

Watch Live From E!: 2022 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

