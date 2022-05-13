Orlando Bloom Shows Off Chest Tattoos in Shirtless Selfie

Watch : Happy Birthday Orlando Bloom -- Look Back!

The shirtless selfie trend is in full bloom.

Orlando Bloom flaunted his abs, tattoos and a cheeky smile in a photo shared to Instagram on May 12. Naturally, fans took to the comment section to gush over the Pirates of The Caribbean actor.

One user wrote that Orlando was "#shreddicated." Another chimed in, writing, "Orlando bloom? A feeling," paired with a red heart emoji.

The actor, 45, captioned the shirtless selfie, which was taken in what looks to be a hair and makeup trailer, "some set bits n bobs #bts & n."

Despite being a father of two—including Daisy Dove Bloom, 20 months, with fiancée Katy Perry—it's clear the dreaded dad bod has not come for Orlando.

Orlando's topless moment was accompanied by a video of an owl in a tree, a photo of him seated outside a diner, and a close-up shot of tattooed words on his neck.

Now, some fans may be wondering where all this extra ink came from. After all, Orlando did not have two giant eagles tattooed on his chest when he posted a semi-shirtless photo in November 2021. But it appears these new additions are simply for his upcoming movie.