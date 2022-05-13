Rachel Zoe's Express Clothing Line Makes Glamour Effortless and Affordable: Here Are Her Styling Tips

We interviewed Rachel Zoe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Rachel is a paid spokesperson for Express. The products featured are from Rachel's collection with Express. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Most of us want to look and feel glamorous with our fashion. Unfortunately, that's not easy for everyone. Many of us have limited shopping budgets and we're short on time to style our looks. Enter, Rachel Zoe, a legendary stylist and clothing designer who believes that glamour should be easy and accessible.

Rachel teamed up with Express and Reunited Clothing to launch her own collection. In an exclusive E! interview, Rachel explained, "My whole mission behind everything I do has always been to make the getting dressed process easier for women." Rachel's line also includes versatile men's styles.

Rachel shared her inspiration throughout the design process and her styling insights for the styles with E! readers.