2022 Billboard Music Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo's Major Wins Will Have You Saying "Good 4 Her"

Olivia Rodrigo took home more trophies than any other artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. See which awards she won during the ceremony in Las Vegas on May 15.

By Allison Crist, Lindsay Weinberg May 16, 2022 3:37 AMTags
MusicAwardsCelebritiesBillboard Music AwardsNBCUOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: Olivia Rodrigo GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo ate and left no crumbs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Despite being absent from the ceremony, the "drivers license" singer scored the most wins of any artist. She took home seven Billboard Music Award wins—including Top New Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist—during her first time being nominated at the ceremony. 

She also won Top Billboard 200 Album for SOUR, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Billboard Global 200 Artist. (See the complete list of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards here.)

According to Billboard, the incredible night made for "one of the strongest showings by a new artist in BBMA history." The outlet noted that the group Next won eight trophies in 1998 and Ashanti also won eight in 2002.

Olivia, 19, is currently in the midst of her SOUR Tour, taking the stage next in Phoenix on May 17.

And while she scored plenty of hardware at the BBMAs, Olivia didn't sweep in every category. She lost out on Top Artist to Drake, who also won for Top Male Artist and ultimately brought his career total to 34. Doja CatTaylor Swift and The Weeknd were also nominated for Top Artist, with Drake and Taylor being two of only six artists in history who have won the award twice. Kanye West was the male artist to go home with the most wins.  

photos
Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments

Other notable wins included BTS' three trophies, including for Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song. They also won Top Duo/Group for the third time, tying the record with One Direction for the most wins in that category.

As for the fashion, keep reading to see all the most chic style statements on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
AleXa
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Doja Cat

In Schiaparelli.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In Ashlyn.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

In Julien Macdonald.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Mary J. Blige
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Megan Fox

In David Koma.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Diddy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Florence Welch

In Gucci.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

In Valdrin Shahiti.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ty Dolla Sign

In a Natalia Fender top.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Ashley Yi
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Travis Scott
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Becky G

In Zuhair Murad with Hueb, Djula, 64 Facets and Kallati jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner

In Balmain.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Burna Boy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Morgan Wallen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
French Montana
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum

In Toni Maticevski.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maxwell
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dixie D'Amelio

In Off-White.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dan + Shay
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anitta

In Fendace and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elle King
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Kali Uchis
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Latto
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michael Bublé
photos
View More Photos From All the Stars on 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

2

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMA Song to "Wife" and "Unborn Child"

3

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

Watch E! News' Daily Pop Monday, May 16, at 11 a.m. for a full recap of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

2

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMA Song to "Wife" and "Unborn Child"

3

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

4

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Support Travis Scott at 2022 BBMAs

5

Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List