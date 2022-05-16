2022 Billboard Music Awards

Exclusive

Bling Empire's Kane Lim Reveals Whether He’s Joining Selling Sunset

Bling Empire star Kane Lim, who works as a real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, discussed whether he would join Selling Sunset. See what he had to say here!

Move over, Jason Oppenheim. There's a new potential Selling Sunset man we have our eyes on.

Back in April, E! News learned that Bling Empire star Kane Lim works for Selling Sunset's Oppenheim Group brokerage. And now, in an exclusive interview, Kane revealed that he would "love" to join the show's cast.

"Chrishelle and I have worked together so we'll see," the reality star said. "I love real estate but it's so fun being on Bling Empire that I don't know if I could leave [it]. It's something that we all started together and it's been such a great relationship."

He continued, "But if I have to jump on Selling Sunset, why not. I'd love that."

The Oppenheim website describes Kane as "an experienced Real Estate Developer and agent [who has] sold three properties in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach" and "has recently focused his attention on Residential projects and Commercial properties in Asia."

The description continues, "[Kane] possesses an innate understanding of market trends and enjoys the challenges and rewards of real estate transactions."

But if Kane moves over to Selling Sunset, he'll be disappointing at least one famous Bling Empire fan: None other than Rihanna herself. 

"I've known [Rihanna] for quite a few years." he revealed. "When the show came out, she's like 'When is season two coming out?'"

Makes sense, we know RiRi loves her "Diamonds."

Netflix

Kane stars in Bling Empire with Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Kane Lim, Anna Shay and newcomer, Dorothy Wang.

Season two is available to stream on Netflix!

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

