We're Royally Jealous Over James Corden's "Lovely" Hangout With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

James Corden is spilling his guts about his friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As a fellow expat now living in California, the Carpool Karaoke host spoke about his bond with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to the Golden State from England after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, and how they got their children to hang out together at the couple's Montecito home.

James shares son Max, 11, and daughters Carey, 7, and Charlotte, 4, with wife Julia Carey. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are parents to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 11 months.

"It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]," James explained to The Sun. "Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely."

Describing himself as a "huge fan" of Harry and Meghan, the talk show host went on to say that his personal experience with the pair has been "nothing but positive."