Elizabeth Olsen's Hilarious Comments About Chris Evans and Danielle Haim Will Make You LOL

Elizabeth Olsen may have needed her superpowers to get through this polygraph test.
On May 13, the WandaVision star sat in the hot seat while Vanity Fair subjected her to a real-life lie detector test. Though Elizabeth kept her answers mostly serious (and honest!), she did reveal some hilarious truths about what she really thinks about some of her Hollywood peers, including Danielle Haim and Chris Evans.
The interviewer started the test by reminding the Marvel actress that she once mentioned being "intimidated" by Danielle—who she's known since high school. Elizabeth described her as "a very talented person" with "a very cool vibe."
Elizabeth was then asked her opinion on Danielle's acting skills. (The singer had a small role in Licorice Pizza, which starred her sister Alana Haim.)
"Danielle was recently in Licorice Pizza," the interviewer said. "Do you think you're a better actor than her?"
While laughing, Elizabeth replied, "Yeah," adding, "Sorry. Sorry, Danielle. I hope she'd agree."
The Doctor Strange actress was then called out by the polygraph attendant for "lying about liking the film or her acting" when she said she loved Licorice Pizza and thought Danielle was great in it.
"F--k, man. Sorry, Danielle," she said. "You did great. I don't know what's happening. It's so uncomfortable right now."
Things didn't get any more comfortable for Elizabeth. Later in the test, she revealed where her friendship with Chris stands, sharing that the two used to be very close.
"We lived very close to each other, and during that time we'd hang out a lot," Elizabeth said. "I still like him, but I don't, like, hang out with him anymore."
The Interviewer then asked the actress if she stopped hanging out with her Avengers: Endgame co-star because he tap dances.
"No, that's one of the things I like about him," she replied, adding that she's "seen him tap dance" because he does it while on set.
When asked if the Captain America star or Chris Pratt was her "favorite Chris," Elizabeth responded that her feelings were "inconclusive" because "they've all got different things to offer. They're all, you know, nice people to be around."