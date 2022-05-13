Here's Why You Newcomer Lukas Gage Thinks Penn Badgley Is Just Like Joe

Looks like Penn Badgley may be more like Joe Goldberg than we thought!
Lukas Gage has joined You for season four of the Netflix drama series. And in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown, Gage revealed how Badgley acts like his character Joe.
"Last night he sent me a book on Google in the middle of the night," Gage said. "And I get why everyone's in love with him. Then I was like, am I [in?] love? Am I Beck? Am I about to just get—am I about to get murdered? Put me in the cage Penn Badgley! Let's do it."
But don't let this be cause for concern. Lukas added that "Penn is the most thoughtful, kind, amazing lead of the show."
It was announced back in April that Lukas would be joining the series as Badgley's on-screen rival—who, according to his character's description, is "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."
Lukas' character Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family."
The description continues, "an entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."
But if you can't wait for season four to see Lukas on your small screen, watch him in Peacock's Angelyne which premieres May 19th. For more of this interview, check out The Rundown on Snapchat.
Keep reading to learn everything we know about season four of You so far!