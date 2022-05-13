Married...With Children May Get Rebooted With a Twist

Watch : Katey Sagal Is Up for a "Married with Children" Reunion

The wave of TV revivals (and '90s nostalgia) continues.

Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter is pitching a reboot of the hit Fox sitcom Married... With Children. According to Deadline, Christina Applegate, Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal and David Faustino signed on to reprise their characters last year—or at least, reprise their characters' voices.

That's right: Carter intends to put a twist on the classic by turning it into an animated series in which the original cast would voice the Bundy family.

The actors have long discussed reviving the sitcom, but, before now, have stopped short of giving any idea their official stamp of approval. Sagal, who played matriarch Peggy Bundy, previously told E! News that she and her costars loved the idea of reuniting on-screen, but noted, "there are so many pieces that have to be in alignment that, for some reason, it never happens."

Applegate elaborated on her own hesitations, which were tied to the fact that she originated the character of Kelly Bundy as a teenager. The actress is now 50.