Did You Spot Rob Kardashian's Rare Appearance on The Kardashians? Catch the Must-See Moment

Don't blink or you'll miss Rob Kardashian's short and sweet appearance on The Kardashians this week.
Following the release of the May 12 episode on Hulu, E! News' Kards Katch Up Korrespondent Colt Paulsen posted a video on TikTok that revealed Rob, 35, can be briefly seen during his mom Kris Jenner's birthday celebration.
Although he is mostly hidden behind his sister Khloe Kardashian while at the dinner table, Rob's tattoos are visible throughout the scene and he can be spotted in the reflection of the windows behind them. At one point, he can also be seen happily smiling.
While Rob has since stepped away from the spotlight, it looks like fans of the family were overjoyed to see his momentary return to reality TV. As one fan commented on TikTok, "WE NEED ROBBB BACKKKKK."
However, others maintained that respecting his privacy was of the utmost importance. "Those were Rob's wishes and we should respect that," another TikTok user added. "Glad to see he's involved with his family though."
And a third fan focused on the strong bond between Rob and his mom, who sat on the opposite side of him. They wrote on TikTok, "U focused on him sitting next to Khloe… I'm over here happy he was right next to his mom."
Rob's recent appearance on the show comes less than two weeks after the Kardashian-Jenner family won the legal battle against them after they were accused by Rob's ex Blac Chyna, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, for defamation and contract interference.
"I think the case was very clear-cut. The jury got it," Kardashian lawyer Michael Rhodes told reporters following the verdict. "I spoke to the family a minute ago and they're also very pleased."
He continued, "They were emphatic in their expression of pleasure… They were exuberant."
In addition to the Kardashian-Jenner lawsuit, Chyna simultaneously sued Rob for assault, battery and harassment. Her lawyer Lynne Ciani told reporters that a trial for Chyna's allegations is set to begin later this month.