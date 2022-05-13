Machine Gun Kelly Shares the Funny Story of How a Text From Megan Fox Inspired His New Movie

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Bares His CHEEKS in Good Mourning

Sometimes texts get lost in translation.

Machine Gun Kelly shared the funny story of how his musical muse and fiancée Megan Fox inspired his new movie Good Mourning exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop. The film follows Kelly as actor London Clash, whose world gets turned upside down by a confusing breakup text from his girlfriend.

"I just looked at my phone and was so confused by a text that was sent by my now-fiancée," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the film's red carpet premiere. "I asked everyone for relationship advice that was not in relationships. And I was like, ‘I think all this is terrible,' and it led me down a really bad road."

At the end of the day, it was all one big misunderstanding. "And then me and Megan talked. She was like, ‘All of this is in your head. What are you talking about?'" said Kelly. "And then I was like, ‘Oh, well I wrote this movie, so…'"

Not only did Fox save Kelly in real life, but she did so onscreen as well, along with Good Mourning's other female characters.