Conversations With Friends' Joe Alwyn & Alison Oliver Reveal How Loved Ones Feel About NSFW Scenes

Watch : Conversations with Friends Stars Dish on Bringing the Book to Life

No need for a conversation with friends, parents or Taylor Swift.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Conversations With Friends stars Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver revealed the surprisingly chill reaction their loved ones had to them booking Hulu's steamiest new show. The pair credited the success of Normal People—another NSFW TV adaption of a Sally Rooney novel—for giving them the freedom to not warn those closest to them.

"My parents watched Normal People and absolutely loved it and thought it was amazing," Oliver told E! News. "So when I told them that I was doing this, they were like, 'Great!' They were actually really fine about it."

Alwyn, longtime boyfriend of Swift, noted that his parents felt similarly, adding, "I don't feel the need to put a disclaimer."

Conversations With Friends is based on Rooney's debut novel, which came out in 2017, and follows introverted Frances (Oliver) as she pursues a romantic relationship with married Nick (Alwyn).