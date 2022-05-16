Martha Stewart Gives Her Honest Take on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's "Unlikely" Romance

Martha Stewart has finally weighed in on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance and it's a good thing.
The lifestyle guru hung out with Pete and Kim at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last month, where "Kete" made their official red carpet debut as a couple. So, naturally, E! News had to get the arbiter of taste's take on their relationship while the 80-year-old was promoting her new partnership with Frito-Lay.
While Martha acknowledged that they are "an unlikely pairing and much, much more unlikely than my steak tartare and Ruffles potato chips," she said, "They're cute together. They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."
After meeting Pete at Comedy Central's Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015, Martha has maintained an affection for the Saturday Night Live star, gushing that he is "so cute."
But Kim isn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that Martha has been getting to know lately. After meeting for a podcast interview and filming ABC's Martha Stewart's Great American Tag Sale, airing on May 25, Martha has spent time with Kris Jenner, even visiting her new home in Calabasas.
Describing Kris' new house as "lovely," Martha shared one design element that really took her by surprise.
"She had a very well-stocked library, that was very interesting," she said. "I said, 'Well, have you read all these books'? And she said no, she bought the entire library from a friend who was moving and she just bought all the books. And she said her dream is to sit down one day and have time to read them all, which is a very, very nice life goal."
While Kris' book collection impressed Martha, the same unfortunately couldn't be said for the momager's skills in the kitchen.
"She has a chef and we had a lovely lunch," Martha said, "Of course, they don't eat very much. They are careful about their diet. I ate!"
Perhaps Kris should enter to win the Iconic Box Martha created with Frito-Lay, which contains a curated selection of some of Martha's favorite products.
The line-up includes three different flavors of potato chips, including Ruffles Original and Lay's Sour Cream and Onion. Of course, this being a box put together by one of the world's go-to celebrity chefs, Martha had to take things to the next level by adding a $150 gift card to Lobel's in New York to make sure the perfect balance of high-low snackage was achieved.
"You can order this this fabulous, fabulous filet of beef, to make my iconic steak tartare and put that on Ruffles," Martha suggested, adding that the winner will also be given a free cooking class, branded aprons and pans, and a signed cookbook. So yes, as the multimedia icon put it, "It's a very fancy box."
Putting together the package, which she is giving away through her Instagram page, is just one of the tasks that makes up Martha's daily routine, which she broke down for E! News, beginning with waking up very early to take a hot shower and "slathering" herself with good skincare.
"Then I drink my green juice, which is made from things that I grow in my own garden," Martha shared. She follows that with her one cappuccino for the day and a workout in the gym on her Katonah, NY., property before she checks on her farm.
"I just want to make sure everything's growing nicely and thriving and the animals are all healthy and good," she explained. "And then I have a whole big workday and then usually end up with friends at dinner someplace. I cook, but if I'm in New York, we go to a favorite restaurant or a new restaurant and that's what we do."
Martha's life really is all that and a bag—or three—of potato chips.
Fans can enter to win Martha Stewart's Iconic Box by heading to her Instagram and telling her their favorite Frito Lay snack using the #unboxtheicons and #entries hashtags until June 5.