This Rare Convo With Gullah Gullah Island's Ron and Natalie Daise Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

Watch : Could There Be a Gullah Gullah Island Reboot?

Remember when we used to play together in the bright sunny weather? Yeah, so do we.

Starting in 1994, Nickelodeon transported kids to a magical, fictitious island through Gullah Gullah Island. Starring real life couple Ron and Natalie Daise, the series—based on the West African culture Gullah Geechee—taught preschoolers about family, sea critters and kindness through song and dance. (And, of course, they had a little help from a 5-foot polliwog, Binyah Binyah.)

But perhaps more importantly, the show allowed its young viewers to feel represented in a TV landscape that didn't always reflect how the world looked. Unbeknownst to those at home, the stories and songs featured in Gullah Gullah Island mirrored the actual lives of Ron and Natalie. Even their kids Simeon and Sara had roles!

And though they took their final bow in 1998, the family is still educating the world about their culture through their art.

So, just put your foot in your hand—that means hurry up—because E! News sat down with the South Carolina-based couple and you don't want to miss the good things that they've shared.