Nikki Glaser's Avian Adventure Turns Out to Be For The Birds in Hilarious Sneak Peek

Watch : Nikki Glaser SHOCKED By Bird Sanctuary

Birds of a feather flock to crazy adventures together.

Comedian Nikki Glaser and her loved ones are in for a surprise in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at this week's Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? episode.

Nikki is joined by her roommate Andrew Collin, ex-boyfriend Chris Convy, and her parents, Julie and EJ Glaser, for a fun day trip to a bird sanctuary, or as Chirs calls it, "Birdtown."

An excited Nikki tells the group, "I wanna be able to kiss a bird on its little head." But as they get closer and closer to their destination, they realize the sanctuary isn't quite what they expected it to be.

Pulling into a suburban neighborhood, Andrew jokes, "It's gonna be so funny if it's just a guy's house." Chris chimes in, saying, "It's just some dude's basement, for sure."

The boys' predictions were right. As they pull into the house's driveway, Andrew asks his celebrity BFF, "Nikki, who did you give your money to?"