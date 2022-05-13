Watch Pete Davidson's Pals Hilariously Troll Him for "Reckless" Behavior Amid Kim Kardashian Relationship

Watch : Is Pete Davidson's NEW TATTOO Kim Kardashian & Kids Initials?

The Bodega Boys have some thoughts on Pete Davidson's "reckless" behavior as of late.

While visiting Watch What Happens Live, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero were asked by Andy Cohen to sound off on a variety of entertainment topics, including the fan theory that Pete recently tattooed Kim Kardashian and her four kids' initials onto his neck.

"Definitely do give a damn, shout out to my boy Pete!" Desus cheered. "You're being reckless! I love it!"

He jokingly continued, "You're just making it hard for no reason! Keep it coming, baby!"

Mero then joined in on the delightful trolling, adding, "Keep doing it! Keep bronzing it up!"

"Every time Pete is in the news, I was like," Desus said, before he began applauding his friend. "Yeah! Chaos! Let's go!"

When asked by Andy if the pair were close friends with Pete, Desus replied, "That's my guy. That's my homie."