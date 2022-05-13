A Southern Charm Spinoff, A New Below Deck Series and More Shows Are Coming to Bravo

Your Bravo watchlist just got a whole lot bigger.
On May 12, the network announced plans to roll out a robust slate of new reality TV shows. Some will feature a familiar face or two—Southern Charm: Leva Land in particular, as it's a spinoff of the popular Charleston-based series that first premiered in 2014—while others will be completely fresh, introducing never-before-seen casts with huge personalities.
Leva Bonaparte will lead the new Southern Charm iteration, set to focus on the comings and goings at Republic Garden & Lounge, one of her four restaurants on the hottest street in Charleston. The show is premiering this fall, as is Below Deck's new spinoff.
Below Deck Adventure takes wealthy thrill-seekers on the mega-yacht trip of a lifetime where they will experience thrilling adventures and daredevil activities, all against some of the world's most beautiful backdrops. Up first? The glacial fjords of Norway, where season one's charter guests will paraglide, cave rappel and cold-water plunge their way through the day, dine on freshly caught seafood straight from the Scandinavian waters in the evening, and still get all steamed up in the hot tub by night.
Bravo fans looking for a different type of adventure can tune in to Love Without Borders. This bold social experiment follows six American singles who have struck out at love in the U.S. as they travel to an unknown overseas destination to be paired with their "perfect" life partner. Participants will say goodbye to their jobs, homes and families to see if global matchmakers can find their person, but at the end of the experiment, they'll be faced with the stark choice of returning to life as they knew it or starting over for love.
A different group of Americans will pack their bags and head to the City of Lights on Real Girlfriends in Paris, launching this fall. While in France, the 20something women will bond, have a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city. Always looking for a good time, the cast will find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion and forging life-long friendships are endless.
Fast forward to winter 2022, when you'll be able to tune in to XSCAPE/SWV, set to follow the ladies of the famous R&B groups (including Bravolebrity Kandi Burruss!) as they reunite following their epic Verzuz performance. The powerhouse women will navigate different stages in their lives—both personally and professionally—all while celebrating the power of collaboration, sisterhood and pushing to overcome obstacles.
Following that launch will be Life Is a Ballroom. Premiering in 2023, the series will tell the stories of the most fascinating, talented and obsessed ballroom amateur dancers in the country.
In equally exciting news, several fan-favorite Bravo shows were renewed for new seasons. Among those set to return are Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Top Chef, Project Runway, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Family Karma, Winter House, Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and The Real Housewives of Orange County, New Jersey, New York City, Potomac and Salt Lake City.
To find out what's coming when, scroll on for all the Bravo premiere dates that have been announced for 2022 thus far.
