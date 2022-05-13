A Southern Charm Spinoff, A New Below Deck Series and More Shows Are Coming to Bravo

Bravo has several new series in the works, from Real Girlfriends in Paris to Southern Charm: Leva Land. Plus, find out which of your favorite shows were renewed!

By Allison Crist May 13, 2022 6:01 PMTags
TVReality TVProject RunwayReal HousewivesBravoCelebritiesMillion Dollar ListingVanderpump RulesBelow Deck MediterraneanSouthern CharmNBCUSummer House
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Your Bravo watchlist just got a whole lot bigger. 

On May 12, the network announced plans to roll out a robust slate of new reality TV shows. Some will feature a familiar face or two—Southern Charm: Leva Land in particular, as it's a spinoff of the popular Charleston-based series that first premiered in 2014—while others will be completely fresh, introducing never-before-seen casts with huge personalities. 

Leva Bonaparte will lead the new Southern Charm iteration, set to focus on the comings and goings at Republic Garden & Lounge, one of her four restaurants on the hottest street in Charleston. The show is premiering this fall, as is Below Deck's new spinoff.

Below Deck Adventure takes wealthy thrill-seekers on the mega-yacht trip of a lifetime where they will experience thrilling adventures and daredevil activities, all against some of the world's most beautiful backdrops. Up first? The glacial fjords of Norway, where season one's charter guests will paraglide, cave rappel and cold-water plunge their way through the day, dine on freshly caught seafood straight from the Scandinavian waters in the evening, and still get all steamed up in the hot tub by night.

photos
Craziest Guests on Below Deck

Bravo fans looking for a different type of adventure can tune in to Love Without Borders. This bold social experiment follows six American singles who have struck out at love in the U.S. as they travel to an unknown overseas destination to be paired with their "perfect" life partner. Participants will say goodbye to their jobs, homes and families to see if global matchmakers can find their person, but at the end of the experiment, they'll be faced with the stark choice of returning to life as they knew it or starting over for love.

Watch: Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2

A different group of Americans will pack their bags and head to the City of Lights on Real Girlfriends in Paris, launching this fall. While in France, the 20something women will bond, have a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city. Always looking for a good time, the cast will find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion and forging life-long friendships are endless.

Fast forward to winter 2022, when you'll be able to tune in to XSCAPE/SWV, set to follow the ladies of the famous R&B groups (including Bravolebrity Kandi Burruss!) as they reunite following their epic Verzuz performance. The powerhouse women will navigate different stages in their lives—both personally and professionally—all while celebrating the power of collaboration, sisterhood and pushing to overcome obstacles.

Following that launch will be Life Is a Ballroom. Premiering in 2023, the series will tell the stories of the most fascinating, talented and obsessed ballroom amateur dancers in the country.  

Trending Stories

1

See Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Italy

2

See Rob Kardashian's Rare Appearance on The Kardashians

3

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Remark About Khloe Kardashian’s Body

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

In equally exciting news, several fan-favorite Bravo shows were renewed for new seasons. Among those set to return are Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Top Chef, Project Runway, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Family Karma, Winter House, Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and The Real Housewives of Orange County, New Jersey, New York City, Potomac and Salt Lake City.

To find out what's coming when, scroll on for all the Bravo premiere dates that have been announced for 2022 thus far.

Bravo
The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1

Wednesday, June 1, at 9 p.m.

Peacock
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club

Thursday, June 23

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12

Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta Season 1

Sunday, May 8, at 10 p.m.

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14

Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m.

Shannon Finney/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion

Sunday, April 17, at 8 p.m.

Quantrell Colbert/Bravo
Kandi & the Gang Season 1

Sunday, Mar. 6, at 9 p.m.

Emily Shur/Bravo
Top Chef Season 19

Thursday, Mar. 3, at 8 p.m.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3

Monday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12

Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

See Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Italy

2

See Rob Kardashian's Rare Appearance on The Kardashians

3

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Remark About Khloe Kardashian’s Body

4

Meet the Actress Replacing Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes in Season 3

5
Exclusive

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Update on Co-Parenting With Mom