How Selena Gomez Is Preparing For Saturday Night Live Debut With Help From 2 "Legends"

Selena Gomez Has Best Reaction to Hosting SNL

There are some perks to having two of Saturday Night Live's most famous alums as your co-stars.

Take it from Selena Gomez, who turned to her Only Murders in the Building pals Martin Short and Steve Martin for advice ahead of her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The actress told NBC New York's Adam Kuperstein that she "definitely" has some nerves about her debut, but added, "I feel a lot better knowing that I have two legends looking out for me."

While SNL announced Selena's appearance a week ago, the actress confirmed that it's been a long time in the making, so she was able to ask Martin for advice on delivering the monologue.

Selena has previously appeared on the sketch comedy series as a musical guest, but had yet to nab a hosting gig. "I feel like this was a bucket list moment," she told Hamilton. "I'm so grateful."

She added that it's "surreal" to be in studio 8H, where the show has been filmed for almost 47 seasons.