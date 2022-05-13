Is Catherine O’Hara Interested In a Potential Schitt’s Creek Movie? She Says…

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Sounds like Moira isn't ready to "grab a hammer and nail this coffin shut" yet!

Back in 2020, there were rumblings about a potential Schitt's Creek movie, and now Catherine O'Hara is weighing in on whether she would be interested in taking the Rose family to the big screen. Her answer? She would "love" to but it would have "to be worth doing."

"I would love to do anything with [Dan and Eugene Levy]," she told Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I know there's been some talk, but Daniel always says it has to be the right idea and he's right."

She continued, "You don't want to just take advantage of the fact that people want you to do it. We've had the loveliest, kindest audience and we don't want to let them down. I hope we do do it some day!"

And Catherine—who played Moira Rose across the series' six seasons—misses the on-screen mom as much as we do. "It was so much fun playing those characters and playing that family," she said. "I had a hard time letting go of my character. She was so much more interesting than I am!"