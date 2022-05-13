All the Stars Appearing on Carpool Karaoke Season 5

Watch : Is James Corden Doing Carpool Karaoke "Cats" Edition?

Buckle up for another season of Carpool Karaoke!

Apple TV+ announced the lineup of stars appearing on season five of the hit series Carpool Karaoke, premiering May 27. So who's strapping in for a round of singing and joy riding?

White Lotus actors Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario will reunite for their episode, while Matrix Resurrections stars Jessica Henwick and Simu Liu join forces for theirs. Then, professional musicians Anitta and Saweetie will take their talents to the streets in a must-see karaoke moment.

There will be a rowdy round of karaoke when the All Elite Wrestling stars make their debut appearance: CM Punk, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs and Ruby Soho are all confirmed to lend their vocal talents for the episode.

And the D'Amelio family will prove that they can do more than just dance when they pack into the car for a jaunt around town. The trailer shows them singing Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats."