Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Condemn Plan to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Watch : Stars Speak Out Against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Draft Leak

Hollywood's biggest stars are standing in solidarity to protect abortion rights.

On May 13, Planned Parenthood took out a full-page ad in the New York Times with the signatures of 160 artists—including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Hailey Bieber, Demi Lovato—who are pledging their support for the #BansOffOurBodies campaign.

"The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion," the letter reads. "Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion."

Other signees of the campaign include Noah Cyrus, Kendall Jenner, Tinashe, Storm Reid, Camila Cabello, Lili Reinhart, Meghan Trainor, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Madelyn Cline and Paramore.

"We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers," the letter continues. "We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN."