Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Condemn Plan to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and more stars have signed Planned Parenthood’s #BanOffOurBodies campaign in response to the Supreme Court’s plan to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Hollywood's biggest stars are standing in solidarity to protect abortion rights. 

On May 13, Planned Parenthood took out a full-page ad in the New York Times with the signatures of 160 artists—including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Hailey Bieber, Demi Lovato—who are pledging their support for the #BansOffOurBodies campaign.

"The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion," the letter reads. "Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion."

Other signees of the campaign include Noah Cyrus, Kendall Jenner, TinasheStorm ReidCamila Cabello, Lili Reinhart, Meghan Trainor, Billie Eilish, HalseyMadelyn Cline and Paramore.

"We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers," the letter continues. "We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN."

The Bans Off Our Bodies campaign comes almost two weeks after a Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade leaked online. 

The document, which was published by Politico on May 2, was written by Justice Samuel Alito and suggested that the court may rule in favor of Mississippi in a pending case—Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization—about the legality of the state's ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

On May 3, the Supreme Court confirmed that the leaked document was "authentic," but noted "it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case." A final decision is set to come in late June or July and the ruling may change.

Following the leak, President Joe Biden released a statement on May 3. "I believe that a woman's right to choose is fundamental," he said in part. "Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned."

