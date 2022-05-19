Here’s Proof That Drake’s 4-Year-Old Son Adonis Is a Future LeBron James

Drake son Adonis may be just 4 years old, but he’s already nailed LeBron James’ basketball skills and attitude. See the cute video below.

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball

Ready for the big leagues. 

Drake may be an avid basketball fan—and global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013—but it's his son Adonis who may be following in the footsteps of an NBA great.

On May 18, the "Hotline Bling" singer posted an adorable video on Instagram of the 4-year-old showing off his skills on the basketball court inside his Toronto mansion. In the clip, Adonis rocks LeBron James' No. 23 Los Angeles Lakers jersey as he runs a number of drills.

But Adonis doesn't just look the part. After shooting a basket, he patted his chest a couple of times, just like LeBron has famously done throughout his career. The tot also tugged on his jersey at the shoulders throughout the video, another idiosyncrasy of the four-time NBA champion.

Drake, 35, captioned the video, "Where is he getting the mannerisms from," before tagged LeBron and adding a laughing emoji.

photos
Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

The athlete reposted the video on his Instagram Story with the caption, "My nephew really love the game!!"

 

Adonis has been a LeBron fan for quite some time now. Last summer, Drake shared a hilarious clip of Adonis watching some of LeBron's career highlights on his Instagram Sorry. In the video, Adonis appears totally in awe of the legendary baller, keeping his eyes glued to the screen and dropping his jaw before letting out an enthusiastic "Oh my dod!" at the end. His dad is heard chuckling at his son's cute reaction in the background.

LeBron again commended his "nephew" in the comments, adding, "[locked] the hell in!! Yessir!!" 

Keep scrolling to see more precious photos of Drake and Adonis.

Instagram / Drake
Home Hangout

Dad and son hang out at home in January 2022.

Instagram
Let's Ride

In no time at all, Adonis will be riding without his training wheels!

Instagram
Snack Break

Lebron James' No. 1 fan is in the building. 

Instagram
No. 1 Fan

The Grammy winner's son cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during a playoff game in June.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cutest Chaperone Ever

Drake was in good company when he and Adonis walked onstage hand-in-hand at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where the superstar performer was honored as Artist of the Decade.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Showing Off His Upper-Body Strength

The little guy adorably held up his dad's Artist of the Decade Award throughout Drake's heartfelt speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Started on the Ground, Now He's Here

The rapper lifted his boy up into the air to dedicate his Artist of the Decade Award to him during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you," Drake told Adonis at the end of the acceptance speech.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
"Best Photobomb Ever"

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this pic of Adonis, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Instagram
Family Time

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

Instagram
First Day of School

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

Instagram
Father's Day

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Instagram
Adonis' Debut

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."

