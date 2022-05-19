Here’s Proof That Drake’s 4-Year-Old Son Adonis Is a Future LeBron James

Watch : See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball

Ready for the big leagues.

Drake may be an avid basketball fan—and global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013—but it's his son Adonis who may be following in the footsteps of an NBA great.

On May 18, the "Hotline Bling" singer posted an adorable video on Instagram of the 4-year-old showing off his skills on the basketball court inside his Toronto mansion. In the clip, Adonis rocks LeBron James' No. 23 Los Angeles Lakers jersey as he runs a number of drills.

But Adonis doesn't just look the part. After shooting a basket, he patted his chest a couple of times, just like LeBron has famously done throughout his career. The tot also tugged on his jersey at the shoulders throughout the video, another idiosyncrasy of the four-time NBA champion.

Drake, 35, captioned the video, "Where is he getting the mannerisms from," before tagged LeBron and adding a laughing emoji.