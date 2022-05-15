The stars are getting ready for summer.
Garrett Hedlund showed off the impressive results of his fitness journey this week, posting a selfie on social media explaining his decision to take his training to the next level. And The Challenge: All Stars' Syrus Yarbrough is also opening up about his 60-pound weight loss, revealing in an exclusive interview with E! News why he chose to get into the best shape of his life at 50.
Plus, Sofia Richie went blonder than ever, Kit Harington stepped out without his signature Game of Thrones beard and Chris Evans said goodbye to his facial hair, causing fans to swoon over his new clean-shaven look.
Finally, Chaney Jones debuted a new tattoo dedicated to Kanye "Ye" West and a Real Housewives alum was firing back at negative comments she received online after announcing that she got a neck lift. Hey, at least she kept it real.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...