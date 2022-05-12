Kendall Jenner Hilariously Reacts to Her Cucumber Cutting Fail on The Kardashians

Watch : Kendall Jenner Confuses Fans With How She Cuts Cucumber

You could cut the tension (and that cucumber) with a knife.

Kendall Jenner has addressed her slicing skills after sending the Internet into a frenzy over how she cut a cucumber during the May 12 episode of The Kardashians.

Kendall retweeted a still of herself taken from the show that showed her slicing a cucumber. The still was paired with the caption, "Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking cucumber is the most tragic thing I've ever witnessed #TheKardashians."

In her retweet, Kendall added a one word caption that read, "Tragic!"

Here's some context on cuke-gate: Kendall declared that she was going to make herself a snack during a scene filmed in Kris Jenner's kitchen on their Hulu show. Kris quickly jumped in to offer a chef-made alternative, but Kendall declined with now-famous last words.

"I'm just gonna chop up some cucumber," she said. "It's pretty easy."

The 26-year-old model proceeded to struggle with the vegetable by attempting to slice it paper thin without holding on to it. She then decided to hold the cucumber with one arm and cut it with the other in mind-boggling fashion.