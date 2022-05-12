The Subtle Way The Kardashians Referenced Kim Kardashian's Pete Davidson Romance

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 Diet, Penelope Hurt Over Kravis Engagement & More!

Bible, Pete Davidson was finally mentioned on The Kardashians.

On the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian had hearts popping out of her eyes at her mom Kris Jenner's 66th birthday party. In a group featuring Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi, Scott Disick asked Kim why she didn't respond to one of his recent FaceTime calls.

"I was probably busy," Kim responded with a chuckle. Scott gave a hearty laugh and said "Oh, I get it."

So do we, Scott!

"I keep seeing the comments and everybody is like 'This guy is f--king nice,'" Scott told Kim about her unnamed paramour. Kim agreed, telling Scott, Ellen and Portia that he's "truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet."

Scott tried to get more information out of her, asking "aren't you just having a good time?"

"I'll tell you guys later," Kim said almost under her breath. "We'll talk later."