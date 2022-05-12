Sharon Osbourne and Melissa Rivers Share Sweet Reactions to Kelly Osbourne’s Pregnancy

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Recalls "HORRENDOUS" 2021 Facelift

A new Osbourne is about to be os-born!

Kelly Osbourne announced that she is expecting her first baby in a May 12 Instagram post. In the post, she posed with puckered lips next to the sonogram of the baby.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Kelly's family of celebs were quick to congratulate her in the comments. Reality star Kimora Lee Simmons wrote, "Congratulations mama to be!" while comedian Ross Matthews commented, "YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You're gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can't wait to meet your baby!!!"

Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, made a post of her own to commemorate the big news, reposting the photo of Kelly, 37, and her sonogram, writing, "My [heart emoji] could not be more full!"