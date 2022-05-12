Sharon Osbourne and Melissa Rivers Share Sweet Reactions to Kelly Osbourne’s Pregnancy

A new Osbourne is about to be os-born!
Kelly Osbourne announced that she is expecting her first baby in a May 12 Instagram post. In the post, she posed with puckered lips next to the sonogram of the baby.
"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"
Kelly's family of celebs were quick to congratulate her in the comments. Reality star Kimora Lee Simmons wrote, "Congratulations mama to be!" while comedian Ross Matthews commented, "YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You're gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can't wait to meet your baby!!!"
Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, made a post of her own to commemorate the big news, reposting the photo of Kelly, 37, and her sonogram, writing, "My [heart emoji] could not be more full!"
She added, "So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne."
Family friend Melissa Rivers joined in on the celebration, writing, "OMG." Kelly and Melissa have a special bond through Joan Rivers, Melissa's mother. Kelly and Joan worked together on E!'s Fashion Police and Kelly felt nurtured by the late comedian. In 2017, Kelly told Talk Radio 1210 that she was still recovering from Joan's 2014 death.
"That woman loved me and took a chance on me in a way that no one I've ever worked with has and she became more than just my mentor," Kelly said. "She became the grandmother I've always wanted and never had and one of my best friends. To be honest with you, I don't think I'll ever get over it."
Kelly comes from a long line of strong women and mothers. Now, she'll be joining the family of mothers with a child of her own!