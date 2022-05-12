Zac Efron Reveals If He's Down For a New High School Musical Reunion

Watch : Zac Efron Ready to Be a Dad After Playing One in Firestarter?

Zac Efron is still Troy Bolton at heart.

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop about his new movie Firestarter—which premieres May 13—the actor shared that if given the chance to reteam with the High School Musical cast and crew, he would gladly throw on his Wildcats jersey.

"My heart's still there, so that would be incredible. I hope it happens," he said about a possible reunion, having missed the movie's 10th anniversary special on Disney Channel in 2016. "And I think everybody would love to get involved. I'll try to keep them moving in the right direction."

Efron has come a long way since his days playing Troy in the musical trilogy. He's now starring as father to Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Charlie in Firestarter—a remake of the classic 1984 Stephen King horror film starring a young Drew Barrymore.

As for whether he'd take on a parental role IRL, Efron revealed that he doesn't plan on becoming a dad any time soon.