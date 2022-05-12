See Who The Circle's DeLeesa and Trevor Want to Compete Against in an All-Stars Season

Watch : The Circle Season 2 Winner Teases Potential Return to Show

The first couple of The Circle wants to come back for more!

Eagle-eyed fans of the Netflix social experiment reality competition series noticed a familiar face when the latest episodes dropped on May 11. Trevor, who entered the game as catfish Imani, was the catfish identity that his wife DeLeesa used to win the show in season two!

It turns out that giving Trevor the identity of Imani—one of DeLeesa's friends in real life—was DeLeesa's idea.

"Not only was it my idea, I picked the person," DeLeesa told E! News. "I was like ‘This is the girl you're going to use.' I picked her because I felt like she was pretty close to me. Beautiful girl, she takes similar pictures that I used to take at that point in my life. I wanted him to go in being like me, really. But without being me, if that makes sense."

Whether it makes sense or not, it pays to listen to somebody who's won the show before!