See Who The Circle's DeLeesa and Trevor Want to Compete Against in an All-Stars Season

The first couple of The Circle wants to come back for more!
Eagle-eyed fans of the Netflix social experiment reality competition series noticed a familiar face when the latest episodes dropped on May 11. Trevor, who entered the game as catfish Imani, was the catfish identity that his wife DeLeesa used to win the show in season two!
It turns out that giving Trevor the identity of Imani—one of DeLeesa's friends in real life—was DeLeesa's idea.
"Not only was it my idea, I picked the person," DeLeesa told E! News. "I was like ‘This is the girl you're going to use.' I picked her because I felt like she was pretty close to me. Beautiful girl, she takes similar pictures that I used to take at that point in my life. I wanted him to go in being like me, really. But without being me, if that makes sense."
Whether it makes sense or not, it pays to listen to somebody who's won the show before!
Trevor took his preparation for playing a convincing female catfish on the show very seriously. Like very, very seriously.
"It felt like boot camp here at home," he said. "DeLeesa had me doing her make-up. I don't know how many times I did her make-up. I was contouring, I was putting on eyelashes, I was doing all of it. I had a wig that I was practicing how to braid hair on. I was literally sitting on the plane braiding a wig."
Now, a Circle layman might ask: Why do all of that research when you don't actually have to present yourself as a woman? But Trevor is no Circle layman!
"If I was going to go down, it wasn't going to be because I was outed as a catfish because I slipped up," he said. "That wasn't going to be my downfall. I was looking up hair, nails, heels, the gory stuff about Mother Nature. I wanted to know everything about being a woman because you never know where the conversations are going to go or where the game is going to go. You have to be prepared."
This is a man made for reality television.
With two such accomplished Circle forces in one household, it begs the question: would Trevor and DeLeesa ever want to compete against each other?
"I think so. We'd like to go up against each other. Honestly, I'd be into us working together," Trevor revealed. "I think us together would be the most formidable scenario. We'd be unreal together."
These two are always thinking one step ahead.
When asked who they might like to go head-to-head against in a hypothetical All-Stars version of the show, they had their answers locked and loaded.
"Obviously [season one winner] Joey [Sasso]. Obviously the winners," DeLeesa said. "I feel like the fan favorites like [season three's] Kai, [season two's] Chloe, [season one's] Sammie, [season two's] Courtney. Courtney played a hell of a game."
Trevor adds that he'd like to play against Matt from season three, one of the best catfishes in the history of The Circle.
Regardless of the competition, DeLeesa already knows who would win.
"An All-Stars Circle would be absolutely insane," she said. "I really think what they should do is put all the winners and maybe the runners-up on a season and have them all go against each other, possibly all as catfish. You'd really see who is the best of the best. I mean, obviously it's me."
It's hard to argue with her track record.
The first eight episodes of the fourth season of The Circle are available on Netflix now, with episodes 9-12 premiering May 18 before the finale on May 25.