Find Out If Your Favorite TV Show Survived Cancelation Season

NBC, CBS and The CW announced show renewals for the 2022-2023 season—did your favorite series make the cut? Find out here!

Your watchlist may be a bit slimmer in the coming months.

E! News can confirm that more than 10 series have been canceled as networks plan out their 2022-2023 TV seasons. 

At CBS, the one-season medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush, is over, as is B PositiveHow We Roll and The United States of Al. Additionally, the Magnum P.I. revival is saying aloha after four seasons on the air.

The CW will likely have some angry fans to reckon with, too. Both Naomi and The 4400 have been axed after just one season each. They're in good company, with the network also opting to cancel CharmedDynastyRoswell, New Mexico and In The Dark.

But if there's anything to be learned from the past few years, it's that a dead show can be brought back to life. Case in point: Fox canceled Lucifer in 2018 and the series was later saved by Netflix.

And never fear, some shows have actually been renewed, with fans of Young RockSomebody Feed Phil and Grand Crew able to heave a sigh of relief.

Keep reading to see if your favorite show will be returning with new episodes!

CBS
Canceled: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

The sun is setting on this revival. The series was canceled after four seasons.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Canceled: How We Roll (CBS)

Pete Holmes and the gang are saying goodbye after just one season on the air. 

CBS
Canceled: B Positive (CBS)

The show is coming to an end after two seasons. This comes two years after showrunner Peter Lenkov was fired in July 2020 following an internal investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The CW
Canceled: Naomi (The CW)

Naomi does not live to fight another day, as the series has been canceled by the CW.

The CW
Canceled: In the Dark (The CW)

Murphy's journey is coming to an end. The upcoming fourth season, premiering in June, will be the series' last.

CBS
Canceled: Good Sam (CBS)

The Sophia Bush-fronted medical drama is canceled at CBS.

The CW Network
Canceled: 4400 (The CW)

The sci-fi drama has been canceled after one season.

The CW
Renewed: All American: Homecoming (The CW)

The CW spin-off series will have another Homecoming when it returns for season two.

NBC
Canceled: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

After just two seasons, NBC canceled the Ted Danson-fronted series.

NBC
Canceled: The Endgame (NBC)

The drama series premiered in February and was canceled following poor ratings. 

Greg Gayne/NBC
Renewed: American Auto (NBC)

Ana GasteyerHarriet Dyer and more will return to the Detroit offices for a second season.

Mark Taylor/NBC
Renewed: Young Rock (NBC)

There was no doubt that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's show would be renewed after becoming NBC's No. 1 primetime comedy.

Justin Lubin/NBC
Renewed: Grand Crew (NBC)

Nicole ByerJustin Cunningham and more will return for a sophomore season.

CBS
Canceled: United States of Al (CBS)

CBS decided to pass on a third season of the sitcom, which starred Adhir KalyanElizabeth Alderfer and more.

CW
Canceled: Charmed (The CW)

The CW revival series was canceled during its fourth season. Madeleine MantockMelonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffrey played the witchy sisters.

CW
Canceled: Dynasty (The CW)

The dynasty is coming to an end. The CW canceled the revival during its fifth season.

John Golen Britt / The CW
Canceled: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Season four will be the series' last. New episodes will air on the network in June.

Netflix
Renewed: Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Good food awaits Phil with the news that the travel doc has been renewed for a sixth season.

SYFY
Renewed: SurrealEstate (SyFy)

Surprise! After announcing the series was canceled, SyFy had a change of heart. 

SurrealEstate will now return for season two in 2023.

Ralph Bavaro/NBC
Renewed: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Law & Order spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for season three.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Renewed: Law & Order (NBC)

D.A. Jack is back! 

Law & Order will return for season 22 on NBC.

amazon prime
Renewed: Upload (Prime Video)

The Robbie Amell-led series will return for season three!

STARZ
Renewed: Shining Vale (Starz)

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear will continue to face off with the dead in Shining Vale. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Starz renewed the comedy for a second season on May 10. 

Amazon
Canceled: Jack Ryan (Prime Video)

Deadline reported the John Krasinski fronted series is ending after season four. But rumor has it that the Jack Ryan universe will expand with the creation of a new series starring Michael Peña.

Hulu
Canceled: Dollface (Hulu)

Hulu canceled the Kat Dennings series after just two seasons. Dennings starred alongside Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song and Esther Povitsky.

David M. Russell/CBS
Renewed: FBI (CBS)

The FBI are still on the case, as the Dick Wolf-created series has been renewed.

Michael Greenberg/CBS
Renewed: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

This FBI spin-off starring Dylan McDermott has been renewed by CBS.

Nelly Kiss/CBS
Renewed: FBI: International (CBS)

CBS renews another FBI spin-off!

ABC/Wilford Harewood
Canceled: Queens (ABC)

Despite its star power, Queens was not renewed at ABC.

ABC/Paul Sarkis
Canceled: Promised Land (ABC)

ABC has canceled Promised Land after one season.

