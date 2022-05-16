Kate Bock's Inspiration Behind Her Summer Wedding to Kevin Love Is More Than a Slam Dunk

Instagram

"You have so many women connecting with you and in tears because they finally feel represented and they feel that they've been reflected on the pages," Kate said. "Someone that looks like them or has a scar like them or has whatever insecurity, it's now in a magazine calling it beautiful. Women are feeling like, ‘Oh my god, I can see myself as beautiful' and that has been such a powerful thing to be part of."



When the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hits newsstands on May 19, Kate reminds fans of all ages not to compare themselves to others. Instead, it's all about being happy with yourself.



"Someone is always going to have something that you don't or something that you wish you had," she said. "If you focus on that, that's not going to help you but if you focus on the positives and the things that you really find special or unique or beautiful about yourself, that's going to do so much more for you."