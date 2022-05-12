You'll Be Begging Shawn Mendes for Mercy After Seeing His Tommy Hilfiger Campaign Photos

Watch : Shawn Mendes' Honest Feelings About Being "Overwhelmed"

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back these days when it comes to fashion.

Hot off his stylish appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, the 23-year-old stars in Tommy Hilfiger's Summer 2022 "Classics Reborn'" campaign, which features a collection that the brand says is fully made from more sustainable materials.

The new campaign features the "Mercy" singer wearing styles from the label's 1985 Program collection, including the iconic 1985 polo, which is made from organic cotton.

In one steamy pic, Shawn flashes his rock-hard abs in a white polo, while his sustainable denim jeans ride low on his hips, over a logo banded underwear. In another standout photo, Shawn displays his butterfly tattoo as he models a navy polo and jeans combo and gazes into the camera. Smoldering!

In the photos—shot by Craig McDean—Shawn also shows off a red polo in red as he stands with his arms above his head and his signature brown locks falling across his face.