Here's Your Guide to Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's Family Tree

For Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, home is where family is.

Although the Flip or Flop co-stars called it quits in 2016 after seven years of marriage, the two continue to put family first as they co-parent daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Throughout the years, the former couple's clan have even grown larger, welcoming new spouses and—in the case for Christina—another child into the fold.

Over the weekend, Brayden experienced a medical emergency that required an appendectomy, which saw their blended family come to together to rally behind the young boy. As Christina explained on May 9 after spending Mother's Day in the hospital with her son, "Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is."

"We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part," she continued, adding, "In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise', what matters is the kids."

Meanwhile, Tarek's wife Heather Rae Young—who often calls herself the "bonus mom" to Taylor and Brayden—shared on social media, "We all pulled together as a family during this stressful time. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us!"