Tom Hiddleston Has a Message for Fans of The Essex Serpent Book

Watch : Tom Hiddleston Calls The Essex Serpent Book a "Gift" for the Series

Essex Serpent book fans: Tom Hiddleston says you're going to like what you see.

The 41-year-old actor stars alongside Claire Danes in Apple TV+'s new series The Essex Serpent, based on the 2016 British novel of the same name by Sarah Perry. In an E! News exclusive interview, Tom shared his hopes for fans of the novel.

"T really hope that fans of the book find things to interest them and to engage them in the series" he said. "I think we were very faithful."

And while some may view starring in a series with a large fan base stressful, Tom said "it doesn't feel like pressure," in fact, he views the "existence of the book" as a "gift."

"Sarah Perry, the writer, has created so much interior life for every character," Tom shared, "So it's something that you can fold into the performance and interpret."

The book may have been a gift to you, Tom, but your presence in the show is a present for us.