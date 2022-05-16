Basketball Wives Jackie Christie Marrying Husband Doug 26 Times Isn't Her Only Relationship Secret

Watch : Jackie Christie's Secrets to a Long-Lasting Marriage

When it comes to her marriage, Jackie Christie isn't playing any games.



For more than 26 years, the Basketball Wives star has been married to former NBA player and current Sacramento Kings assistant coach Doug Christie. And as their relationship continues to play out on VH1's reality show, Jackie is sharing her secrets to a long, healthy marriage.



"I would say communication and respect," she exclusively told E! News. "You're gonna go through ups and downs in any relationship, but when you put each other first—and that means making sure that you wouldn't do to your partner what you wouldn't want them to do to you—if you keep those things in the forefront and have fun? It can go on and on and on."

On the season 10 premiere of Basketball Wives airing May 16, viewers will watch Doug and Christie celebrate their 26th anniversary by getting married for the 26th time. Yes, you read that right. It's a tradition they follow every year to reaffirm their love and commitment for each other.

"I'm still in love with him," Jackie added. "I still get butterflies when I know I'm about to see my husband. It's the best thing ever and I just wish that for everybody."