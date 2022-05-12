Hacks' Hannah Einbinder Unpacks Deborah's Jaw-Dropping Response to Ava's Betrayal

Watch : Hacks Star Feels Immense Pressure for Season 2

Warning: The below features spoilers for the first two episodes of Hacks season two.

Hacks is putting the LOL in lawsuit.

In the two-episode premiere of the HBO Max comedy's second season, which debuted May 12, Ava (Hannah Einbinder) confesses to boss Deborah (Jean Smart) that she wrote a damning email about her that will be used as inspiration for a TV show starring Helen Mirren. Deborah's initial response? To throw crystals and other tchotchkes at her panicked comedy writer.

"You ungrateful bitch," Deborah shouts as Ava comedically dodges the weaponized minerals.

If you think throwing things is over the top, just wait until you find out how Deborah took her revenge a step further by serving Ava with a lawsuit. Now, before you rush to Ava's defense, it should be mentioned that Ava did break her nondisclosure agreement and said some pretty brutal things about her boss. (And, as Deborah cheekily told Ava at the end of episode two, "It'll be a good learning experience for you—an expensive one, too.")

In fact, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Einbinder revealed that she can see why Ava didn't quit her job the moment she was sued. "She knows that she f--ked up," she said. "So she's like, 'Fine, this is my punishment.'"