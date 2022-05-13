Mama June Explains Why Honey Boo Boo Is Keeping Her First Romance Off Social Media

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is protecting her first love.
As a new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption kicks off May 13, viewers will get to meet the reality star's first boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
But the former Toddlers and Tiaras star is being careful with how much she shares. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Mama June Shannon said her 16-year-old daughter won't be posting every moment of her love story online.
"She wears long lashes. She has long nails and now she's in an interracial relationship," Mama June shared. "She does get a lot of hate on that. She just chooses, to avoid the negativity, not to put everything out just like me."
"People just don't know us," she continued. "To stop all the bulls--t, we choose not to post everything out there like a lot of people."
Back in September, Alana went Instagram official with Dralin when she posted a photo of the pair enjoying a date at the pumpkin patch. While the post has since been deleted, she chose to share another picture during a park date in April.
While Mama June, 42, has also found love this season after meeting Justin Stroud, 34, she predicts her daughter's relationship will grab the attention of viewers.
"I have to say people are interested in Alana because it is her first boyfriend," Mama June said. "Yes, they are going to be curious. Yes, you are going to get criticized. S--t, I get criticized because I'm dating a younger guy. You're gonna get criticism either way."
But the haters don't get in their way. Mama June was quick to joke about Alana and Dralin's bond saying, "You cannot pull them out of each other's asshole."
All jokes aside, Mama June said she hopes critics will discover her own boyfriend isn't interested in her for clout or money. Instead, she hopes people will see that "he's amazing and he's not going nowhere."
"You gotta ignore the hate," she shared. "I tell Justin this 100 times. You can't listen to what everybody's saying. Don't read stories. People are gonna say what they want to say. They're gonna do what they want to do. And that's fine. But you have to know who you are at the end of the day and what your relationship is."
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.