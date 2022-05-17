Watch The Real Housewives of Dubai's Fabulous First Trailer

Watch : "Ladies of London" Star Caroline Stanbury Shares Beauty Tricks

The Dubai Housewives came to play!

E! News can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Dubai, Bravo's very first original international iteration of the hit reality TV franchise. The first look is even more opulent and extravagant than we had hoped as stars Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and network fan-favorite and former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury make the fabulous Middle Eastern desert destination their playground.

"In Dubai, the women are far from submissive. Most of the women are running this town," Stanbury says in the teaser.

Ayan adds, "There's a lot of gold here. We have a lot of gold diggers too."

From fabulous photoshoots with camels ("He wants my spotlight. It's fine, I can share," Ayan says to one of the more rowdy animals) to fashion shows, vacations and a $33 million dollar license plate, these Dubai Housewives spare no expense when it comes to their luxe lives and uber-successful businesses.