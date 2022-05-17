Watch The Real Housewives of Dubai's Fabulous First Trailer

The Dubai Housewives came to play!
E! News can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Dubai, Bravo's very first original international iteration of the hit reality TV franchise. The first look is even more opulent and extravagant than we had hoped as stars Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and network fan-favorite and former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury make the fabulous Middle Eastern desert destination their playground.
"In Dubai, the women are far from submissive. Most of the women are running this town," Stanbury says in the teaser.
Ayan adds, "There's a lot of gold here. We have a lot of gold diggers too."
From fabulous photoshoots with camels ("He wants my spotlight. It's fine, I can share," Ayan says to one of the more rowdy animals) to fashion shows, vacations and a $33 million dollar license plate, these Dubai Housewives spare no expense when it comes to their luxe lives and uber-successful businesses.
There's also, of course, plenty of drama, even between Stanbury and husband Sergio Carrallo, whose million-dollar wedding will be featured this season.
And it seem Milan isn't exactly a fan of Stanbury, as she says in the trailer, "Play with your boy-toy, bitch, don't play with me."
Other iconic lines from the RHODubai stars include Ayan's "The only exercise I do is doing my husband" and Brooks' "It's very expensive to cheat on me. Ask my exes."
There's even a surprise appearance by a former Housewives star: The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks! "Give me the tea. I'm very thirsty today," Parks cracks in the clip while at lunch with one of the ladies.
Watch the trail above and scroll through the gallery below to get more scoop on the season and to see the official cast photos.
The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres with a supersized episode on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.