The Hilarious Reason Why Judd Apatow's Family May Not Return for This Is 50

Members of the Apatow family are booked and busy. So much so, that dad Judd Apatow isn't sure he can afford them this time around.
At the premiere of George Carlin's American Dream, the This Is 40 director—who has already began writing the movie's sequel—joked that when it comes to casting wife Leslie Mann and daughters Maude Apatow, 24, and Iris Apatow, 19, even he may not have all that much luck.
"Well, I'm sketching out This Is 50 right now because, it's about time, so we'll see if it comes together," he told E! News exclusively at the May 11 event. "I don't know if I can afford everyone anymore."
That statement may have just a little bit of truth to it since all three ladies have steadily stayed on-screen after appearing in the 2012 film. (The frequent collaborators also appeared in Judd's 2007 movie, Knocked Up and 2009's Funny People). Most recently, Leslie starred in two 2022 films, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Judd's The Bubble (which Iris also appeared in). Meanwhile, Maude has been killing it as Lexi in HBO's Euphoria.
In early March, Judd revealed that he was making a sequel to the 2012 comedy, which starred Leslie and Paul Rudd as a married couple going through the ups and downs of their relationship as they both turn 40. This Is 40 served as a "sort-of-sequel" for Leslie and Paul's characters in Knocked Up, which would make This Is 50 a "sort-of" third installment.
"I couldn't have done it five years ago and I can't do it five years from now, so I've been outlining that and hope it's something that we get to do," Judd told Collider. "I feel like This Is 40 has really aged well, and it always feels like everyone watches it when they turn 40 and they go, ‘Oh, I understand it all now.' So, I'm enthusiastic about putting that together."
We're willing to bet that Judd's family will find at least some time to squeeze him for the anticipated follow-up film.
