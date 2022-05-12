Travis Scott Shares Sweet Photo With His and Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares RARE Glimpse of Baby Son With Travis Scott

Travis Scott is one dino-mite dad!

On May 11, the "Sicko Mode" rapper, 31, posted a series of photos on Instagram that featured him and daughter Stormi Webster, who he shares with his partner Kylie Jenner, encountering some new prehistoric pals while enjoying a father-daughter day out together.

In the photo, Travis can be seen pretending to shield his 4-year-old daughter from a few creature models—including two dinosaurs and a snarling gray wolf—while out together (maybe at Jurassic Park?)

The pair can also be seen wearing matching all-white outfits, with Travis sporting a Metallica t-shirt, jeans, boots and a black cap.

The second image, meanwhile, showcased the rapper's real reaction to the life-like creatures as he can be seen screaming while locking eyes with one of the dinosaurs.

Alongside the photos, he captioned the post, "4 ever love this place."

Travis and Stormi's Jurassic adventure comes a few days after the pair celebrated Mother's Day with Kylie.