15 AAPI-Owned Skincare and Makeup Brands That Should Be in Your Beauty Bag

In case you didn't already know, May is AAPI Heritage Month. There are so many different ways to honor the month like donating to non-profit organizations that support the AAPI community or shopping Asian-owned brands. If you're like us and love discovering new beauty and skincare products, it's the perfect time to try AAPI-owned beauty brands to find some of your new go-to products.
If you don't know where to start, you're in luck! This year, AAPI-owned beauty and skincare brands got together and collaborated on a huge AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection. The collection box features eight products from Cocokind, Fable & Mane, Glow Recipe, JINsoon, Hero Cosmetics, Live Tinted, Mount Lai and Tower 28 Beauty. Every single product is full sized, which is amazing. Plus, $10 from each box purchased will be donated to AAPI non-profit organizations.
In addition to the beauty collection box, we've rounded up 15 AAPI-owned beauty brands and the products you'll want to add to your routine ASAP. Check those out below.
AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, several AAPI-founded beauty brands collaborated to put together this limited-edition collection of bestselling products. Brands include Cocokind, Fable & Mane, Glow Recipe, JINsoon, Hero Cosmetics, Live Tinted, Mount Lai and Tower 28 Beauty. The best part is, each item included in the box is full sized! For each box sold, $10 will be donated to non-profit organizations benefiting the AAPI community. If you want to incorporate more AAPI-owned beauty brands into your beauty bag, this box is a must-have.
Tatcha
Tatcha is a luxury skincare brand whose products are tooted in Japanese rituals. If you're new to the brand, any of their award-winning moisturizers are worth a try. But since many of us spending more time outside, we recommend keeping an eye out for their hydrating Silk Sunscreen Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++.
Glow Recipe
You may recognize Glow Recipe for their colorful serums and fruit scented skincare products. If you're looking for something new to try, the deliciously scented Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum will help to smooth texture, clear breakouts, and refine pores, while calming the skin.
Tower 28
Tower 28 is a clean beauty brand made for sensitive skin. Their best-selling ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss is a Sephora shopper fave with over 158.4K "loves." It was made to give you the shine of a lip gloss while being non-sticky and moisturizing.
JINsoon
JINsoon is a female-owned, cruelty-free nail brand created by top runway artist and nail spa founder, Jin Soon Choi. If you want to try some of their polishes, get your hands on the Encore Collection. It features three of their cult-fave shades: Ardor (an Old Hollywood glam pink-red), Prim (a soft beige), and Gala (a pretty rose gold glitter).
Patrick Ta
Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta wanted to create makeup that that made women feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. There are so many great makeup products to try like the award-winning Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo. This cream and powder contour and bronzer duo offers buildable coverage and will give you a lovely luminous glow.
Hero Cosmetics
Hero started in 2017 when co-founder and CEO Ju Rhyu had a pimple emergency. Chances are, you've seen their Mighty Patch Original pimple patches all over social media. They're super affordable, have over 66,900 five-star reviews on Amazon, and reviewers say they work so well they're practically "witchcraft."
Live Tinted
Live Tinted first began when founder Deepica Mutyala went viral for her YouTube video on a red lipstick hack that can cover dark eye circles. Fast forward to today, Live Tinted is a beauty brand focused on inclusive, diverse beauty. If you want to try out the brand, check out their award-winning Huestick Multistick, which can be used to add some color to eyes, lips and cheeks.
Then I Met You
Then I Met You is a skincare line created by Soko Glam co-founder, Charlotte Cho. The Cleansing Duo features to award-winning products made to deep clean, clear and brighten the skin.
Kulfi Beauty
Kulfi Beauty was created by Priyanka Ganjoo after spending years helping beauty brands develop and grow, and noticing a serious lack of South Asian representation. Their Underline Kajal Eyeliner is an award winner that was formulated to last all day long. "Bye bye raccoon eyes!"
Le Mini Macaron
Le Mini Macaron was created after co-founder Christina Kao wanted to find an easy and affordable way to recreate a salon manicure at home. Their super cute gel manicure kits are definitely worth a look as they feature an adorable macaron-shaped LED lamp with a USB cord so you can do your manicure anywhere.
Strange Bird Beauty
Strange Bird was created to be a self-care skincare brand, with founder Tina Chow Rudolf creating products that can be used as part of a daily beauty and wellness routine. The Strange Bird Beauty Inner Light Moisturizer is made with hyaluronic acid and glow boosting oils to help give you soft, dewy skin.
CTZN Cosmetics
CTZN Cosmetics was created by three sisters Aleena, Aleezeh and Naseeha Khan who went shopping for cosmetics and noticed that none of the models looked like them. Their Nudiversal Lip Duo is a double-ended lip product that features a matte lipstick on one end a hydrating gloss on the other.
Cocokind
Cocokind is a conscious, botanical-forward skincare brand made to help you achieve "glowy, happy skin." Their Resurfacing Sleep Mask is made with a plant-derived retinol alternative to help reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles while you sleep.
Fable & Mane
Fable & Mane, founded by Nikita and Akash Mehta, was inspired by Indian traditions. Their cult-fave HoliRoots Pre-wash Hair Treatment Oil was made to give all hair types gorgeous, healthier-looking hair.
Mount Lai
Mount Lai is a female, Asian-owned beauty brand rooted in traditional Chinese medicine. They have several must-have skincare tools including the Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool that was made to help lift and smooth the skin.
