Watch the Action-Packed First Trailer for New Resident Evil Series

We're heading to New Raccoon City.

Before Resident Evil hits Netflix on June 14, the streamer released the first trailer for the sci-fi horror series—starring Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker— on May 12. The trailer revealed that the plot will be split between two storylines: Albert and his daughter Jade moving to New Raccoon city in 2022 and Jade exploring a post-apocalyptic London in 2036.

Tamara Smart plays the young version of Jade and Ella Balinska portray the older version, along with Siena Agudong as Billie, and Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery in additional roles that have not yet been revealed.

"Billie, Jade, welcome home," Albert says as the trailer begins, with the song "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony)" playing in the background. "I really think you guys are going to love it here."

But the peaceful quaint life comes to an end in New Raccoon City as the trailer cuts to 2036. With lots of screaming, fighting and bloody zombies, the trailer teases that "evil has evolved."