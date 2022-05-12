The Internet Has Thoughts About Kendall Jenner Cutting a Cucumber on The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner's culinary skills have landed her in a bit of a pickle.
The model quickly became the talk of the Internet for the, um, interesting way that she chops a cucumber during the May 12 episode of The Kardashians.
In the scene, Kendall can be seen spending some quality time with her mom Kris Jenner before searching the kitchen for something to eat. In response, Kris then asks, "Do you want the chef to make you a snack?"
But Kendall turns her down. "I'm making it myself," she replied. "I'm just gonna chop up some cucumber. It's pretty easy."
Or is it? The 26-year-old appears to hesitate for a moment on how to properly cut the vegetable. After she attempts to slice the cucumber without holding onto it, Kendall decides to awkwardly hold onto the end of it with one hand and chop with the other in a terrifying crisscross motion.
Her technique puzzled viewers, including one person who made a TikTok poking fun at Kendall's knife skills. In response, another user commented, "'It's pretty easy' then chops it the weirdest way possible."
While a third TikTok user pointed out that Kris should've stepped in, writing, "Ok but why isn't Kris telling her how to cut?!"
Others thought the moment proved just how out of touch the Kardashians are with the rest of the vegetable-chopping world, sharing, "I assumed they were bad at relating to normal things. But THIS BAD??"
But one Twitter user took Kendall's actions as a motivational message, joking, "Anytime you feel like you're bad at doing something, watch Kendall Jenner chop a cucumber."
And one fan spoke for all of us when they hilariously tweeted, "Kendall cutting a cucumber has derailed my entire week."