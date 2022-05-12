Sarah Silverman's NSFW Comment About Sharing a Toothbrush With Her Boyfriend Will Make You Blush

Watch : Sarah Silverman Reveals She's "Baby Crazy"

Sarah Silverman is taking dating to a new level.

During a May 11 appearance on The View, the 51-year-old comedian confessed to an unconventional dental practice, revealing that she and boyfriend Rory Albanese have "never not used the same toothbrush."

"Now everyone's saying, ‘That so gross,'" she said. "Let me ask you something. Why is that so gross? We kiss each other where we pee!"

As the shocked audience laughed and clapped, co-host Joy Behar, yelled, "Not everyone does that either!"

After looking both confused and disgusted, co-host Whoopi Goldberg shared her thoughts on Silverman's comments. "Do what you wanna do in your house!" she said. "It's your house, it's your man!"

The School of Rock actress added, "My body, my choice!"

Silverman and Albanese—who knew each other through mutual friends—began dating in 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown. That same year, she made an appearance on The Ellen Show and shared that their romance grew when she got back into playing video games online.